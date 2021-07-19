Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,033 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $66,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

FLR opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

