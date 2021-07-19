Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,174,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 56,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of F opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

