Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,821 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.38% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 359,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter valued at about $486,000.

UNG opened at $12.83 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

