Private Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PEP opened at $155.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

