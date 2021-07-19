Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 23,182 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock worth $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

EXPR stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. Express, Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.