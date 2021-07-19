Private Capital Management LLC Sells 9,845 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Verint Systems makes up about 2.0% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Verint Systems worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 642,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

VRNT traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.81. 2,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,704. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.