Private Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

Shares of ASLE stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.93. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.