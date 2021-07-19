Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and ICICI Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A ICICI Bank 16.55% 10.52% 1.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and ICICI Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.18 $10.71 million $1.94 12.47 ICICI Bank $13.42 billion 4.54 $2.48 billion $0.65 27.12

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICICI Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICICI Bank has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Private Bancorp of America and ICICI Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 ICICI Bank 0 0 1 1 3.50

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.09%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than ICICI Bank.

Summary

ICICI Bank beats Private Bancorp of America on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits. It also provides home, car, two wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, such as working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and secured loans for credit card swipes, as well as loans for new entities, and schools and colleges; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers insurance products; pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, and initial public offerings, as well as other online investment services; and farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri traders and processors, and agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, project and technology finance, and institutional banking services, as well as Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, and pension fund management services. As of March 31, 2020, it had a network of 5,324 branches, 15,688 ATMs, 1,638 insta-banking kiosks, 483,538 POS terminals, and 1,791 cash acceptance machines. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

