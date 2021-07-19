Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sells $132,714.48 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) insider Lora D. Blum sold 7,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $132,714.48.

Priority Technology stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $113.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTH shares. Cowen started coverage on Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

