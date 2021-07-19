Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,499,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,290,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.41% of Targa Resources worth $174,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 96.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,449 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 32.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

