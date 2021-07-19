Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 572,585 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $168,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

