Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,333 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,333 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.53% of McKesson worth $163,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.