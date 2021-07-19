Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,438,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $204,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after buying an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after buying an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,156,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,211,000 after buying an additional 43,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $27.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

