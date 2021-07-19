Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3,088.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,344,299 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of TechnipFMC worth $194,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

