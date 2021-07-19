Prentice Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Spring Valley Acquisition accounts for 0.3% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SV. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,895. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

