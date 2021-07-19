Prentice Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,000. ViacomCBS comprises about 4.2% of Prentice Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIACA traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.47. 1,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

