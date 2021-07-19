Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stake Lessened by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 330,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,594,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,857,746 shares of company stock valued at $20,623,567 over the last ninety days. 50.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $5.60 on Monday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 134.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.29%. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

