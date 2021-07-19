Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $98,276.00 in Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $98,276.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

