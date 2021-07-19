Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells $98,276.00 in Stock

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $98,276.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PSIX stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.17 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers alternative-fueled power systems for original equipment manufacturers of off-highway industrial equipment and on-road vehicles; and large custom-engineered integrated electrical power generation systems.

