Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$41.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.86.

Several research firms recently commented on POW. National Bankshares upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of POW stock traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$38.35. The company had a trading volume of 273,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,203. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$23.45 and a 12-month high of C$40.42. The firm has a market cap of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 103.34 and a quick ratio of 87.76.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

