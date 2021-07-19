Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,619,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 7,196,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWCDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

