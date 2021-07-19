Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Financial Comparison

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 41.20% 38.62% 33.26% Positron N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InMode and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $104.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.31%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Positron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

InMode has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMode and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $206.11 million 16.41 $75.03 million $1.78 59.43 Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Summary

InMode beats Positron on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers PET molecular imaging systems, clinical and support services, automated radiopharmaceutical systems, and radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotope processing and production. The company's Attrius system based on cardiac PET technology enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose heart disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicine. It is also focused on increasing Sr-82 supply through the processing of proton irradiated target material from domestic and foreign suppliers; and recycling Sr-82 from spent generators. Positron Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Westmont, Illinois.

