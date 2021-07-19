POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.