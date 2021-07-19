Port Capital LLC Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 538,548 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Hexcel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $38,908,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

