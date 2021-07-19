Port Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

