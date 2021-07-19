Port Capital LLC Has $27.74 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares during the period. LCI Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.02. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.