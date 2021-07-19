Port Capital LLC Buys 1,869 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.6% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $283.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

