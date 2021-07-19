Polygon Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $9.90. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. two has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.03.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

