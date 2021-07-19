Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 153,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 2.25. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.