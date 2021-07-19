Polygon Management Ltd. Makes New $523,000 Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMIIU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.21. 7,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

