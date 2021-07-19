Polygon Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth about $297,000.

Get Independence alerts:

ACQRU remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Monday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,433. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.