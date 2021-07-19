PolkaWar Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 145% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded up 688.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00147680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,776.22 or 0.99889058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

