Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 2,226 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 661.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX opened at $76.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

