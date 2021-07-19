Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after buying an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,006,000 after buying an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

TDY opened at $434.86 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $298.78 and a 1 year high of $457.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.