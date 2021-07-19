Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,101,000 after acquiring an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 51.5% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 685,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,818,000 after acquiring an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $174.15 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.91.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

