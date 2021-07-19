Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,609 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Coty were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 381.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $21,712,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $8.44 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

