Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $118,000 in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $11.41 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 57,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $8,076,200.16. Also, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.