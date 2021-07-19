Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 158.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 95.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 815,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 398,051 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 428,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 342,453 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.45, for a total transaction of $1,984,500.00. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,693 shares of company stock worth $7,553,305. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

