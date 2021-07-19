Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 109,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 165.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,103 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,551,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,109,000 after buying an additional 501,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 484.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 42,942 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,904,000 after buying an additional 30,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.