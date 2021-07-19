Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $818,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000. ArcelorMittal comprises 0.5% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after buying an additional 364,199 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth $28,587,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 969,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.89 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.98.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

