Point72 Europe London LLP Decreases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Europe London LLP trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,901 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,600 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 4.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

