POA (POA) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last Week

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, POA has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $122,849.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,671,551 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.