Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC lowered its stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,207,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,183 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 1.8% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 8.94% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $126,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

PLRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,362. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,259,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.