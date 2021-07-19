Playgroundz (IOG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,764.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $105,108.15 and $1,764.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00098957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00146388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,680.49 or 0.99865775 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

