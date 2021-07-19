Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of HOMB opened at $22.30 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.