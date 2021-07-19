Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $224.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $173.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.04.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.