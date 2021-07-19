Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,811,000 after acquiring an additional 64,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.