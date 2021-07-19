PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Short Interest Up 49.9% in June

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCS traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,461. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $7.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

