Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 468,500 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the June 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Phoenix New Media stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 378,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phoenix New Media by 497.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

