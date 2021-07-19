Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNXGF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec cut Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

