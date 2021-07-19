PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

